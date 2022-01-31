It looks like we are going to have to wait a bit longer before we get a new album from Rihanna, but, in the meantime, she just revealed she’s been working on something else behind the scenes for a while now: a literal baby. The 33-year-old singer is officially pregnant, expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

While other celebrities reveal their pregnancies through curated photoshoots, the fashion icon fittingly took to Harlem in vintage Chanel to announce her news. She and A$AP walked through the streets where he grew up as Rihanna showed off her growing belly in a long pink Chanel fall 1996 puffer jacket. Ri paired the look with oversized ripped jeans, a Chanel belt, and some body jewelry draped over the bump. The pair looked very much in love while walking through the snow, hand in hand, as seen in photos obtained by People.

It’s fitting that Rihanna would wear such a bright coat to announce her big news after a week filled with colorful outerwear. The singer wore a bright red Balenciaga parka while out in the city last week and followed that up with a custom suede Bottega Veneta coat in bright orange. Then, on Thursday, she attempted to stay warm in a Martine Rose track jacket. Of course, for such an important announcement, Rihanna had to top all of her previous looks—and the Chanel puffer did the trick.

The pregnancy announcement shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as the couple has been hinting at the possibility of having kids together for a while. In a May interview with GQ, A$AP spoke on becoming a father. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he said. “I would have a very fly child. Very.” Yeah, there’s almost no doubt that a mix of A$AP and Rihanna is going to be anything else.