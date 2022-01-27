After a bit of a Rihanna drought over the past few weeks, the singer is finally back in action, doing what she does best—strutting around New York City in her high fashion street style, miraculously walking over crates in stilettos, and providing something of her own fashion show that rivals the current Paris presentations. Over the past week, Rihanna has stepped out in at least four enviable looks, made up of enough Demna-designed Balenciaga for Kanye West to fill up three hotel rooms for Julia Fox. But enough about Juliye, this is Ri’s moment.

The billionaire began her trip to NYC last Wednesday, when she was spotted at Carbone with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. For the date night, Rihanna opted for a Prada leather bomber jacket and matching leather pants from The Attico. She stuck to her self-appointed color scheme to finish off the all-black look with a pair of Celine western boots.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Just two days later and Rihanna and A$AP were heading out again, this time to do some shopping at Bottega Veneta. Again, Rihanna stuck with an all-black color scheme, pairing a Balenciaga Paris hoodie and sweatpants with an oversized parka from the brand. She finished off this outfit with Balenciaga’s X-Pander heeled sneakers, and a pair of black Loewe sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A day later and Rihanna was still going strong, this time ready to add a bit of color to her street style. The Barbadian national hero opted for another oversized Balenciaga parka, though this one featured a shorter hem and a bright red hue. She placed the parka atop a Martine Rose football t-shirt, but opted out of wearing pants, despite New York’s winter temperatures. The singer did keep her hands warm in some Miu Miu leather gloves, while simultaneously neglecting her toes in a pair of Amina Muaddi sandals.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

By her fourth day, it seemed like Rihanna was ready to make a statement, so she pulled out the loudest piece in her closet—a bright orange suede coat. The singer upped the orange anti by placing the jacket on top of a sweatshirt of the same hue, and opted for pants this time around, adding some camouflage trousers on the bottom. Rihanna finished off the look with a pair encrusted heels from the Gucci x Balenciaga Hacker Project collection.

But Rihanna isn’t just dressing to the nines to walk around New York, she’s also working behind the scenes to stop climate change. On Thursday, the singer announced that her organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, is donating $15 million to 18 groups across the United States and Caribbean that support the climate justice movement. The donation is in conjunction with Twitter co-founder, Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall initiative, and the money will be going specifically to institutions focusing on or led by women, youth, Black, Indigenous, people of color, and the LGBTQIA+ community. Leave it to Rihanna to inspire in fashion and justice like it’s nothing at all.