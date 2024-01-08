Jacob Elordi is trading in the halls of Saltburn for something a lot more spooky. Per Deadline, the Priscilla actor is set to play Frankenstein’s monster in director Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Netflix project, Frankenstein. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker will write, direct, and produce the film as his live action followup to Nightmare Alley.

The role is the latest in what has become a breakthrough few years for Elordi. He most recently starred opposite Barry Keoghan in Emerald Fennel’s dark comedy, Saltburn, and took filled the shoes of Elvis alongside Cailee Spaeny in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla. We’ve yet to see Elordi dabble in the otherworldly (well, unless you consider the questionable antics of Nate Jacobs on Euphoria), so it will be interesting to see how he tackles the iconic monster. Below, everything we know about Frankenstein.

What is the plot of Frankenstein?

Mary Shelley’s cult-classic, 1818 novel follows the tale of Victor Frankenstein, a gifted young scientist who gives life to a monster. Despite his best efforts, the specimen is later rejected by both Victor himself and humankind. The classic story has been told countless times before, and it’s safe to assume that Del Toro will put his signature spin on the tale.

According to Deadline, Del Toro (best known for movies like Crimson Peak, The Shape of Water, and Pinocchio) has been eyeing the Frankenstein project for quite some time now. Still, it is unkown whether the tale will be set during the novel’s original period or in modern times.

Who is in the cast of Frankenstein?

Elordi will star alongside Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein. Joining them will be actors Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery. The Australian actor reportedly replaced Andrew Garfield who was originally supposed to play the Monster but had to drop out due to post-strike filming conflicts.

Is there a trailer for Frankenstein?

As of now, there is no trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

Does Frankenstein have a release date?

Production on Frankenstein has yet to begin, but be sure to check back here for when the star-studded film will come to our screens.