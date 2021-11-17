Jake Gyllenhaal is probably not reading this article. In fact, he’s probably not reading much about himself on the Internet at all lately—at least, according to an E! New source. The actor’s name has been trending since Friday, thanks to the possibility that a three-month relationship he had eleven years ago may or may not have inspired some songs by Taylor Swift. Additionally, people are obsessed with the fate of a certain scarf that may or may not have been in his possession at one point or another, and the comments of his only occasionally updated Instagram account have been filled up, of course, with scarf emojis. Page Six, inexplicably, is even dragging his friend’s cat into it the drama.

“Jake has no interest in any of it,” an alleged insider tells E!. “He doesn't read gossip or pay any attention to that.”

“He’s living his life and focused on himself. He’s ignoring all of the noise.”

To paraphrase another recent breakup album: Good for him. That seems happy and healthy.

To recap, Gyllenhaal and Swift were spotted together, usually in Brooklyn, for a few months back in 2010 before the reported relationship quietly fizzled out. They never made a joint public appearance or confirmed they were seeing each other. It wasn’t even the most high-profile relationship of Swift’s early twenties. But fans took a renewed interest in the dalliance in 2012 when Swift released her album Red, and many surmised certain songs were about Jake. That interest has been renewed, perhaps stronger than ever before, as Swift released a re-recorded version of Red, and promoted a new 10-minute version of the song “All Too Well,” believed to be the most damning track about the relationship, as the package’s centerpiece. It’s been accompanied by a short Swift-directed film.

We understand there’s a natural curiosity in the real-life circumstances that inspired the work of a songwriter, or any artist for that matter. But there does come a point where that interest can overshadow the work itself.

Besides, we’re not exactly sure what fans expect will come from hounding Gyllenhaal.

Swift’s reasons for re-releasing Red aren’t about reigniting old gossip. This isn’t about actually wanting her scarf back, it's about wanting full ownership of her music. Plus both halves of this purported 2010 couple have long since moved on. Swift is reportedly still quite happy with beau Joe Alwyn. And Gyllenhaal recently went public with longtime girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu.