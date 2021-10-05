Jamie Lee Curtis Thinks Plastic Surgery is “Wiping Out Generations of Beauty”

Don’t expect Jamie Lee Curtis to show up with lip injections any time soon. The actress recently opened up to Fast Company about her thoughts on plastic surgery, sharing her own less-than-positive experiences and revealing why she herself isn’t a fan.

“The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” she said. “Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

In the interview, Curtis referenced her own story involving plastic surgery, saying “it didn’t work” and got her addicted to Vicodin. Back in 2019, Curtis opened up further about how she got addicted in Variety’s Recovery issue. She said it all started years ago when a cameraman wouldn’t shoot her because her eyes looked too puffy. “I was so mortified and so embarrassed and had just so much shame about it that after that movie,” she said. The incident led her to get “routine plastic surgery to remove the puffiness” and her doctor prescribed her Vicodin following the procedure, eventually leading to a dependence on the substance. It took awhile to get over her addiction, but these days the actress has been sober for 22 years.

Curtis’ comments come just a few weeks after supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed she was brutally disfigured after receiving a CoolSculpting procedure on her face. She explained that, because of the incident, though her “peers’ careers have been thriving” she has become a recluse.