Rest easy, folks: the Garner/Afflecks/Lopezes are now one big happy, blended family. Jennifer Garner proved she’s OK with Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez over the weekend by spending Halloween with them and the kids.

According to TMZ, Lopez and Affleck were trick-or-treating around the same gated Malibu community where Garner was also walking around. Affleck and Lopez were photographed with Lopez’s son, Max, and Affleck’s son, Sam as they went house to house. It’s unclear where Lopez’s daughter and Affleck’s other two kids were that night, but it’s possible they were there and just not photographed.

While Affleck and Lopez didn’t seem to be actively trick-or-treating with Garner, they did reportedly meet up with her, and according to People, it was no big deal. "Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids,” a source said. “Jennifer, Ben, and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween.” Apparently, both Affleck and Lopez’s kids get along well and they wanted to go trick-or-treating together.

All three adults seemed to keep things casual in dark ensembles, leaving the dressing up to the kids. Though J-Lo did seem to wear a black cape, perhaps in order to stay a bit on theme for the festivities.