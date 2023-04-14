Reese Witherspoon had her friend, Jennifer Garner, by her side on Thursday night when the actress stepped out to attend the premiere of The Last Thing He Told Me. Usually, red carpets are an easy gig for Witherspoon, who attends a lot of them these days as she seemingly produces every buzz-worthy show to hit television, but this was a special occasion, as it was the actress’ first public appearance since announcing her split from Jim Toth last month.

The duo took on the red carpet in contrasting looks. Witherspoon wore a black, one-shoulder knee-length dress, covered in floral cutouts, while Garner opted for a strapless, ankle-length column dress decorated with rectangular metal appliqués. The two stayed close while posing for photos, and were at one point joined by the show’s other star, Aisha Tyler.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Last Thing He Told Me, based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave, tells the story of Garner’s character, Hannah, who forms a relationship with her 16-year-old step-daughter as they try to find answers regarding the disappearance of her husband. Julia Roberts was originally cast in the role of Hannah, but dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Along with starring in the Apple TV+ series, Garner is also acting as an executive producer, alongside Witherspoon.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Witherspoon was likely happy to be surrounded by friends as she stepped out following the March 24th announcement that she and Toth would be parting ways. After 12 years of marriage, Witherspoon and Toth wrote in a now-deleted statement on Instagram that they “made the difficult decision to divorce.”

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” the statement read. Witherspoon and Toth share a son together, 10-year-old Tennessee James, and who they said would remain their “biggest priority” as they “navigate this next chapter.”