Jennifer Lawrence was pegged as a leading lady in the making after her break out performance in Winter’s Bone in 2010. But in a new interview with Variety, she says that her career took a sharp turn after being cast as Katniss in The Hunger Games franchise only two years later. She got too famous and says she “lost a sense of control” over her choices as an actor.

“Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision,” Lawrence said during a “Screen Talk” held on Saturday at the London Film Festival. The Oscar win was for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013.

Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

“When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control,” Lawrence added.

Of her Oscar win, she said, “I keep thinking ‘when will it hit me?’ I don’t think it ever will.”

Lawrence took a brief break from acting after appearing in Dark Phoenix in 2019. She returned for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up in 2021 and is now promoting her newest film, Causeway. Between 2010 and 2019, she appeared in 22 movies.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“It feels personal for me [for] the first time in a long time,” Lawrence said of her new project.

During her time off, Lawrence married her husband Cooke Maroney and they welcomed their first child together in February of this year, a baby boy who they have been keeping out of the spotlight.

In an interview with Vogue for their latest Octobercover story, she said, “I have had a pretty consistent theme in all my movies since I was 18. I’m curious if, now that I’m older and I have a baby, I’ll finally break out of that.”