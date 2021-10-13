It’s kind of crazy to think that Jennifer Lawrence hasn’t starred in a quintessential raunchy comedy. I mean, considering her sharp wit, incredible delivery, and natural sense of humor, she was practically made for it. Luckily, we will not be deprived of such a project anymore because JLaw, who is currently pregnant with her first child, is taking her rightful spot as the star of the upcoming Sony R-rated comedy, No Hard Feelings.

According to Deadline, there was a bit of a fight over the upcoming film, written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky of The Office fame. Sony eventually won out, reportedly paying “a sizable sum” for the movie. Unfortunately, there isn’t too much info about No Hard Feelings just yet, but Just Jared described it as “a coming-of-age dramedy” set in Montauk, New York, with shades of Risky Business and the 2011 Cameron Diaz-starring film Bad Teacher (also executive produced by Stupinsky).

In the meantime, there will be no lack of Lawrence in your life. Her upcoming film Adam McKay directed film Don’t Look Up hits Netflix on Christmas Eve. Lawrence will return with McKay shortly after in Bad Blood about the infamous Theranos scammer Elizabeth Holmes.