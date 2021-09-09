It’s a big week for actress Jennifer Lawrence. Wednesday saw the trailer release of the star-packed Don’t Look Up, Lawrence’s first time on the screen since 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Before the night was over, however, there was more headline-making news about the usually private actress: the 31-year-old and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first child together.

People broke the story, reporting that Lawrence’s rep confirmed the baby news.

Lawrence and Maroney were initially linked in June 2018 and got engaged in February 2019. They tied the knot in October of that year in a ceremony at the Belcourt estate in Newport, Rhode Island that was reportedly attended by Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, and Emma Stone. Maroney currently serves as the director-at-large of the Gladstone Gallery in New York City, where the couple spends the majority of their time.

Following news of the pregnancy, Daily Mail shared photos of the actress walking around New York City earlier this week, wearing floral overalls that clearly show off her growing bump.