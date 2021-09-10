After touring Venice arm-in-arm for the past few days, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are answering the prayers of nostalgia-driven Bennifer fans across the globe. The throwback couple once again becomes red carpet official, attending the premiere for Affleck’s upcoming film, The Last Duel, together at the Venice International Film Festival.

The pair stepped out on Friday night, Affleck in a simple black tux and Lopez in a form-fitting white gown from Georges Hobeika Fall 2021 couture. The combination resembles that of a married couple (could they be hinting at something?), but the plunging jewel-encrusted neckline and high slit of Lopez’s dress is less bridal and more “Ain’t Your Mama.”

This is the first time Affleck and Lopez have walked a red carpet together since the premiere of their notoriously bombed comedy, Gigli in July 2003. It was just a few months later that the pair would officially call it quits the first time around.

The pair also made no attempt at hiding that they were anything other than romantically entangled, even sharing a kiss amidst the flash of red carpet photographer’s cameras.

Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

This time, however, Lopez is just there for moral support. In The Last Duel, Affleck stars alongside his longtime friend, Matt Damon, as well as Jodie Comer and Adam Driver. The Ridley Scott-directed film tells the story of the last recorded trial by combat in France’s history. In the movie, Affleck plays feudal overlord Count Pierre d’Alençon.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images