There was never any chance that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were going to get married at a small ceremony in private and leave it at that. A month after they got hitched in Las Vegas in front of just a handful of their loved ones, the pair hosted a comparatively lavish celebration at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia for round two. (The weekend-long festivities, which included ATV rides and a barbecue picnic, reportedly cost upwards of $400,000.) Lopez has yet to break it down in her newsletter, On the J.Lo, as she did last time, but details—and blurry aerial photos taken before a large fireworks display—have of course emerged nonetheless.

The Guest List

The guest list is said to have included Affleck’s longtime pal Matt Damon, the talent agent Patrick Whitesell, the actor Jason Mewes, the model-slash-actor Pia Miller, and Kevin Smith, the director of the couple’s famous box office bomb Gigli. (The latter is so far the only one to share a photo from the evening, captioning it “This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7.” Lopez’s longtime Hollywood BFF, King of Queens actor Leah Remini, was also reportedly in attendance. Jay Shetty, a celebrity life coach recently married four couples at a J.Lo performance, reportedly officiated the nuptials.

The groom’s brother, Oscar-winner Casey Affleck, reportedly had to miss out due to parental obligations. Also absent was his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, though their three children were in attendance (as were Lopez’s two children with her ex Marc Anthony).

The Dress Code

While tradition has it that no one but the bride should wear white, Lopez decided to flip the script. Photos from the weekend showed that everyone was wearing white, including Affleck who paired a white tuxedo jacket with black slacks. The white theme carried over to the decor, with white chairs, white flowers, a white piano, a white aisle, and a white boat they used to make their entrance. Things got colorful when it came time for the fireworks display at the end of the evening.

The Dress

Lopez’s first two wedding gowns had special significance, and the same was true for her third. The 53-year-old singer-slash-actor nodded to her roots in the Bronx by selecting a designer from the same borough: Ralph Lauren, who also outfitted her for the 2021 Met Gala. The paparazzi photos obtained by the Daily Mail show a dress with a long train that she topped off with an absolutely massive veil. (Fittingly for a couple that’s been twice engaged, the first time around, Lopez went with something old and something new: a Zuhair Marad gown with a fishtail train and a sleeveless A-line one that she’d been saving from her and Affleck’s 2004 film Jersey Girl.)

The Venue

The pair got hitched at Affleck’s 35-acre estate located about a 45 minutes car ride from Savannah, Georgia. Affleck first bought the home back in 2003 during his first relationship with Lopez, and originally planned to marry her there before they called it off because of “excessive media attention.” He had tried to sell the pad in recent years, but apparently has decided to keep it in his property portfolio.

Whether or not the pair will embark on another heavily papped honeymoon remains to be seen. If not, we still have plenty of photos to enjoy. You can see her galavanting across Paris with her kids and celebrating her birthday with Affleck here.