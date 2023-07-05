While some celebrity couples are so embedded in the public eye they’re hard to miss, others opt to keep things more low key. Sometimes they may go for years without providing a glimpse into their relationship. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have taken the latter approach to their marriage. But on Tuesday, the actress offered a rare glimpse of the couple on Instagram.

The actress posted a photo of her sharing a kiss with Moder to her account with the caption “21 #truelove #heckyeah #hereonout.” Roberts and Moder (who is a cinematographer) met in 2001 on the set of The Mexican and tied the knot just two years later.

Despite their careers, they’ve maintained a relatively low profile as far as celebrity pairings go. It makes sense, though—they got married in a no fuss New Mexico ceremony sans bridesmaids, groomsmen, and celebrity guests.

Roberts posted another kissing-style photo for their 20th anniversary last year with a similar caption to her most recent. “Twenty #can’tstopsmiling #can’tstopkissing,” she said. The actress has also shared kissing snaps of the couple before—like for Valentine’s Day last year and in 2018 where they shared In-N-Out after the Golden Globe Awards.

It comes as no shock then that the couple have long been proponents of PDA. In a 2022 interview, Roberts jokingly explained that their marital success was due to “Two bathroom sinks and lots of kissing.”

Roberts, who divorced country singer Lyle Lovett in 1995, and Moder share three children together: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 18, and son Henry, 16. "The life that we've built with our children,” the 55-year-old actress said to CBS Sunday Mornings. “And that's the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

The Pretty Woman star and Moder seem to share an amazing bond, judging by their various kissing selfies and the select tales told here and there. "I have the first letter he ever wrote me,” she said. “And one day, I'll show it to Hazel and say, 'That's, that's what you're looking for.”