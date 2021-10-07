Justin Bieber Wants to "Squish Out a Nugget" with Hailey Bieber

Let another round of Bieber Baby Watch commence. Once again, Justin and Hailey Bieber find themselves surrounded by pregnancy rumors, thanks to Justin. The Daily Mail got a sneak peak of the singer’s latest documentary (yes, there’s another one), and apparently, Justin is ready to grow his family. However, he reportedly asked his wife about the potential for kids in a way that might make you feel a bit squeamish.

In the upcoming Amazon Prime doc, Our World, Justin talks about his future goals as well as the need to always “put family first.” He then expresses his desire to “squish out a nugget” with Hailey. Yes, he really said “squish out.” But we have to give him a bit of a break, considering the musician might not have attended sex-ed class in school after rising to superstardom at such a young age. It’s quite possible the 27-year-old might hold the perspective that welcoming a baby into the world is as easy as squeezing out that last drop of toothpaste from a tube.

Either way, according to the Daily Mail, Justin is determined to have kids, and he later asked Hailey in the documentary, “At the end of 2021 how about we start trying?” Unfortunately, we don’t know how she responded to the request, but this news could suggest there is a slight possibility the Biebers might be currently expecting if they stick to Justin’s timeline.

This would be fitting considering the rumors that spread about the couple following the Met Gala. While walking the red carpet, Justin repeatedly placed his hand on Hailey’s stomach, leading many to think the model could be pregnant. TMZ later reported that the situation was simply misinterpreted, but it’s possible the couple was just buying time. Of course, considering the fact that Hailey was seen carrying Kendall Jenner’s tequila to an after-party later that same night, one can assume a baby is not on board. But hey, don’t be surprised if the couple squishes one out any moment now.