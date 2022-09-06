Considering all that Kaia Gerber has accomplished in her career as a model, it’s hard to believe she just turned 21, but alas it’s true. Gerber is finally able to legally enjoy a drink, and she celebrated the milestone surrounded by friends, family, and a whole lot of sand.

The model started off her birthday celebrations in the Nevada desert at Burning Man, where she was joined by her mom, Cindy Crawford, and fellow model, Karlie Kloss.

But the festival was just the beginning of the celebrations and once Gerber returned home to LA, the birthday continued. On Saturday night, the model hosted a little party at Off Sunset where she was joined by friends like Billie Eilish, Paris Jackson, and her brother, Presley Gerber. Also in attendance was Camila Morrone, fresh off her breakup from Leonardo DiCaprio. The model showed off her new bangs, along with a black slip dress and Adidas sneakers as she danced with the birthday girl.

Though, it was her mother and Kloss who ultimately took to Instagram to share some very public praise.

“@kaiagerber, how are you 21 already?!” Crawford captioned of photo from the festival on Instagram. “I am so proud of the woman you have become and how you are in the world. Your curiosity, kindness and sense of adventure continue to inspire me. I’m so happy to be on this life journey with you! Continue to thrive this year and always.” Kloss also penned a note to Gerber on the social media site, sharing an array of photos from their time in the desert.

“Happy 21st birthday baby K! 💓 @kaiagerber, I am deeply grateful to have you in my life. So proud of the kind + brilliant woman you are. You’ve accomplished so much and life is only just beginning! Cheers to you on this milestone, cannot wait to see all that is in store for you. Love you baby sis.” In the photos, Kloss and Gerber can be seen protecting themselves from the sand with oversized, bug-like sunglasses. Gerber stayed cool in a black bikini top and cutout pants while Kloss wore a light pink mini dress and Crawford opted for an olive green jumpsuit and ski goggles.