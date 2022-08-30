Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Have Broken Up

Leonardo DiCaprio is single again. According to People, the 47-year-old actor has broken up with his 25-year-old girlfriend, Camila Morrone. The couple were first linked in 2018, but kept a decidedly low profile. They never walked a read carpet together, but did sit side-by-side at major events like the 2020 Oscars and the U.S. Open. They were last spotted together over July 4th weekend in Malibu. People magazine offered no details about the split, other than that “a source” confirmed it.

Born in Los Angeles to Argentinian parents, Morrone first established herself as a model, but in recent years has concentrated on acting. She won particular praise for her role in the 2019 indie film Mickey and the Bear. Her biggest role yet is likely to be as a costar in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & The Six, alongside Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse. For a while, Morrone’s mother was also married to Al Pacino, making the actor her one-time stepfather.

Morron didn’t discuss the relationship publicly, but in some interviews did address the public’s perception of it. “I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating,” she told The LA Times in 2019. “I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.” DiCaprio said even less about the relationship.