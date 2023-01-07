Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Kick Off Awards Season Together

On Friday night, W joined forces with Louis Vuitton to kick off awards season and celebrate the front-runners in this year’s races. Stars like Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and Mia Goth arrived in their head-to-toe looks from the fashion house in order to have a little fun, enjoy a drink, and catch up with the competition before the the Golden Globes on Tuesday. For Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber, the occasion was also a date night. As Elle Fanning chatted with W’s editor-in-chief, Sara Moonves, and The White Lotus reunited over cocktails, the model and actor couple stayed mostly to themselves, enjoying a glammed up night together ahead of the whirlwind to come.

Michelle Yeoh in Louis Vuitton. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gerber kept her look simple in a sleeveless black dress with a ruched bodice and an ankle-length skirt. Butler, also, went for chic simplicity in a black suit with a white, loosely-buttoned shirt underneath. The two cuddled up in a corner before grabbing a glass of bubbly and posing for photographer Greg Williams.

Photo by Greg Williams

If the pair looked extra tanned and relaxed, it’s because they’re coming off a New Years getaway to Cabo together, where they were joined by Gerber’s family. While away, Butler was spotted acting as Gerber’s personal photographer, but at the party on Friday, he was able to take the night off and leave the job to the professionals.

Butler is nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his performance in Elvis, so there’s a chance we will see the couple again on the red carpet at the award show next week. Gerber was very supportive of her boyfriend during the film’s premiere in Cannes last year, but the two are usually pretty private and don’t attend many events together. As for if they will choose this awards season to finally become a bonafide red carpet couple, we will have to wait and see.

Photo by Greg Williams