Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi got all glammed up on Saturday for their red carpet debut. The couple attended the celebrity-packed Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures opening gala—both dressed in Celine—and hit the carpet together for the first time since they started dating last year.

Gerber, the 20-year-old model daughter of Cindy Crawford, wore a slinky gold asymmetrical gown, paired with Tiffany jewels, and a causal low bun. Australian Euphoria star Elordi, 24, wore a classic black tux from the French brand.

Rumors of Elordi and Gerber’s relationship began circulating in September 2020 after they were first spotted walking around NYC together and later seen on vacation in Mexico with Gerber’s family. Elordi and Gerber officially confirmed things on Halloween when they posted photos together, dressed up as Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley. Since then, the pair has remained fairly private, aside from occasionally posting about each other on Instagram.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images