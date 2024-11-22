Pamela Anderson is a woman of many talents. And, according to Kaia Gerber, the Baywatch actress had an unconventional parttime job back in the mid-2000s. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gerber was asked about the most “Hollywood” thing to happen to her in which she opened up about Anderson’s former gig as her school’s crossing guard.

“Probably that Pamela Anderson was the crossing guard at my elementary school,” Gerber said, adding that “She wore the yellow safety vest and everything. I didn’t know how good I had it then.”

Gerber’s assertion seems almost unimaginable, but a 2008 interview given by Anderson backs up the model and actress’s claim. “I’m safety patrol on Mondays at my sons’ school with the neon vest and everything,” Anderson told Ellen Degeneres at the time. “It's really hot,” she quipped. “You help the children out to get to school. You help them out of the car and then you shut the door.”

It’s unclear which of Anderson’s two sons she was referencing: she is mom to Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, now 28 and 26 respectively. Gerber, now 23, was just a few grades behind them.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for why Anderson slipped on a yellow crossing guard vest? The bombshell explained that her late-night Las Vegas role in Hans Klok: The Beauty of Magic freed up her mornings to do so.

“I get in around 3 or 4 in the morning and I’m up at 6:30 a.m. with my kids making breakfast,” she said. Anderson went on to say that she would show up to the school with her stage makeup from the previous evening. “ [At] 8 a.m. [I’m] at school and who washes their face? People always look at me funny anyway.”

Anderson added that many of her fellow school moms and dads, including Gerber’s parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were supportive of her being their kids’s crossing guard. “I get a lot of high fives,” she noted. “[Other parents] think it’s funny that I’m there doing that. I'm a mom. you have to do it and I love it.”