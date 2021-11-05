In an extremely unsurprising turn of events, Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye last month, just spoke his mind on a variety of topics while appearing on the podcast Drink Champs on Thursday night. The rapper covered everything from politics to his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Ye also touched on the vaccination (he only received one dose, making him “halfcinated” in his words) and his decision to work with the disgraced Marilyn Manson on multiple recent occasions.

"All the #Me Too—like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, right after both of them got canceled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel all of us,” he said, referencing Manson and DaBaby’s appearance at a Donda listening party in Chicago in August. Ye continued to speak about the accusations against Manson, saying “It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is 1984 mind-control we’re in.” Ye has shown his continued support for Manson, who hasn’t had an album chart in the Billboard Top 5 in 12 years, as he remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sherrif’s Department following accusations of rape and assault. Last month, Manson was a guest at Ye’s Sunday service, along with Justin Bieber.

Ye also confirmed he’s once again supportive of Donald Trump, despite denouncing him last year. “I've still got a red hat on today, I'll let y'all know that,” Ye said. “I might not got it on [at the moment] but I'll let y'all know where I stand.”

While Ye supports Trump and Manson, he is not as keen on Big Sean. Ye is mad at the rapper (as well as John Legend) for not supporting him during his presidential run. He called both of the musicians “sellouts,” saying that signing Big Sean to his label G.O.O.D. almost 14 years ago was “the worst thing” he ever did. “I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here, I signed Big Sean,’” he said.

Of course, Ye spoke on his relationship with Kardashian as well. The pair reportedly filed for a divorce in February 2021, but they have seemed to remain on good terms. Despite the filing, though, Ye doesn’t seem to think the pair is splitting up at all. In fact, Ye claimed he’s never “seen the papers” and he called out Saturday Night Live for “making” Kardashian say “I divorced him” during her monologue. “We’re not even divorced,” Ye claimed. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together...I want us to be together.”

Unfortunately, Ye did not comment on Kardashian’s recent sitings with SNL’s Pete Davidson over the past few weeks. It’s possible the interview occurred before Davidson and Kardashian started being seen together, but something tells us Ye has thoughts and we can’t help but want to hear them.