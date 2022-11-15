Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn Match Energies at the Glass Onion Premiere

Goldie Hawn was on hand to support her daughter Kate Hudson at the premiere of the later’s latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery, in Los Angeles on Monday. The pair stopped to pose together on the red carpet, and while they were not wearing matching mother-daughter looks, they were certainly matching energies.

43-year-old Hudson was in a shimmering, backless high-neck gown, with long bells sleeves in a champagne shade. For even more glitter, the actress was wearing Candy Ice earrings and Simone Jewels and Kallati rings, as well as some golden eye shadow. Her 76-year-old mother was in a black pant suit covered in silver embroidery, and wore a silver pendent to match. Both of them had their hair up, though Hawn’s ‘do featured her signature bangs and wispy blonde tendrils.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hudson stars in Glass Onion as a character named Birdie Jay along with Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monáe. At the premiere, she told People that her parents, Hawn and actor Kurt Russell, prepared her for her role in the mystery movie and for the many rounds of the detective game “Mafia” that the cast played while on set.

“That's what happens when you grow up with two movie stars as parents,” she explained. “Your bullsh-t detector is up here, you see it all. When you're little, you're like, ‘That person's full of sh-t, that person's full of ssh-t,’ and I think it works really well when you're doing a murder mystery.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Costume-loving Monaé apparently dressed up as different characters for the role-playing game.

“You see a different side to people when you play games, and it kind of takes, when it gets a little heated or you're in the moment, the veil comes down and you see someone's true nature,” Hudson added. “You see how engaged they are, you see how, and in this particular group, we all had so much fun together and everyone played the games very differently.”

But she admitted that Mafia generally devolved into a “drinking dancing party very quickly,” which is really how all party games should go.