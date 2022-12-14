It’s their first holiday season without the Queen, a Netflix special threatens to expose their family secrets, and a new monarch that brings uncertainty about the future. There’s a lot for Prince William and Kate Middleton to be worried about these days, but you would never know that from looking at their annual Christmas card. On Tuesday, a new family portrait was released of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three kids, portraying them as a united, unbothered, and color-coordinated bunch.

The photo, taken by photographer Matt Porteous, shows the family on a walk during a nice day in Norfolk. The fivesome is holding hands and all smiles, even Prince Louis, who has been known to throw a tantrum from time to time. While in the past, the Wales’ family photos have been more posed, this one has a more candid look to it, with casual clothes to match. William wears a blue cotton Ralph Lauren button-down, jeans, and what can only be described as dad sneakers, while Kate wears white Supergas, a white eyelet blouse from MIH Jeans, and high-waisted skinny jeans (cue the comments saying, “If Kate says skinny jeans are in, then I’m wearing them.”) The kids, meanwhile, stuck to the blue palette, with the boys in short-sleeved polos (George’s is also Ralph Lauren) and shorts while Charlotte dons an adorable blue romper from Sfera.

The photo comes a few days after King Charles and Queen Camilla released their 2022 holiday card. Their photo, taken by Samir Hussein, is from September during the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, back when Charles was still the Prince of Wales. The Queen passed just five days after the photo was taken.

As for Harry and Meghan, there’s still no sign of a holiday card from them, though there’s could be coming in the form of the second installment of their Netflix series, which drops on Thursday. While the royal family reportedly, “breath[ed] a sigh of relief” after the first three episodes largely left them out of the narrative, it seems like the second set could touch more of the monarchs and in turn, cause some internal issues.