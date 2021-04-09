Kate Moss is Now Selling Her Own NFTs

She’s been featured in magazines, billboards, films, and music videos. Now, Kate Moss has found a new medium to model for: NFTs. The supermodel has created three videos that will be auctioned off as NFTs starting Tuesday, April 13 through the Foundation platform.

If you’re unfamiliar with what an NFT actually is, here is a helpful explainer—but in short, it’s “a digital representation of a unique asset that cannot be equally swapped or traded for another NFT of the same type,” according to YouTuber Crypto Casey. Most NFTs are, therefore, pieces of virtual art. And in Moss’s case, that means gif-like videos that depict her performing everyday tasks. In one, Moss is sleeping in bed; in another, she’s driving a car, and in the third, she’s seen walking through a forested area in a sheer top and black boots.

“NFTs are interesting to me because it’s a new medium for art that I can participate in directly and be in control of my image,” Moss wrote in an e-mail. “It gives you the artistic license to just go out there and do it.” She added that the idea for these “intimate moments” came about while working with a team of friends and creatives she trusts. “We shot the films over three days in and around my home,” she wrote.

Stills from Kate Moss’s NFTs.

Each “moment,” as they’re called, will be sold as a one-of-one edition—whoever wins the work at auction will receive an audio certification recorded by Moss that acknowledges the buyer. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will go to Adwoa Aboah’s Gurl’s Talk foundation.

“Art, for me, has always been about the moment,” Moss said. “I’m intrigued by who will want to own a moment of mine.”