It looks like Katie Holmes has a new man in her life. The Manhattanite has been seen arm-in-arm with musician Bobby Wooten III and from the looks of it, the pair is more than just friends. On Thursday, Holmes and Wooten went for a walk in New York City. In photos obtained by People, Wooten can be seen with his arm around the actress in one photo, while another shows Holmes holding Wooten’s face while they share a passionate kiss.

Both Wooten and Holmes went casual for their walk, with the musician wearing navy slacks, a linen button down, and a blue jacket on top. Holmes, meanwhile, looked adorable in white overalls with a blue cardigan to keep warm.

The pair enjoyed the nice spring day together and, according to People, took the subway up to the Guggenheim Museum before walking around Central Park. They were later seen with Holmes’ mother, Kathy Holmes, who greeted Wooten with a big hug.

Holmes was previously linked to chef Emilio Vitolo, whom she started seeing around September 2020, but the pair reportedly split in May 2021. Wooten, meanwhile, is a bass guitar player who appeared on Broadway in David Byrne’s American Utopia. He is currently playing the instrument in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.