Keke Palmer attended the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City to accept her place on the list, where she was named an “Innovator.” The magaine’s current cover star drew all eyes on the red carpet in a voluminous tulle creation by Chrisitan Siriano.

The bright pink confection was made from sheer fabric draping from a quilted turtleneck, arranged in tiers and weighed down by thick pink ruffles that ended just above Palmer’s knees. She emphasized the retro feel with a tall half ponytail on top of her head, dangling diamond earrings, and open-toe kitten heels with tiny bows in the same shade.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

She looked like she was having fun posing in the vibrant playful dress.

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

For her cover story, Palmer was profiled by Queen Latifah, who wrote she was “one of the most talented human beings” she’s ever met. The pair originally worked together 10 years ago on the film Joyful Noise.

“When she was younger, and we first crossed paths, she already was brimming with so much energy and power, so much humor, and so much light and professionalism,” the musical artist went on. “Watching Keke evolve as a young woman has been a joy. She is the epitome of grace, poise, and honesty. To watch her grow as an artist, taking on a range of challenging roles, has been inspiring to me as a fellow actor.”

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Queen Latifah made sure to mention how multi-talented Palmer is.

“Not to mention, the girl can sing!” she wrote. “But then again, this young champion has been inspiring adults for many, many years. Keke is the future, and I can’t wait to see the things that she will do as she continues on her journey.”

Other celebs at the TIME100 Next Gala include FKA Twigs, Jennette McCurdy, Law Roach, Lily Collins, Simone Ashley, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Joe Alwyn.