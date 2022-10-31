A new Kardashian has now made his social media debut. For Halloween, Khloé Kardashian offered fans a treat with a glimpse of her baby boy on the ‘gram. The Kardashians star shared a picture of her daughter True holding the little bundle who was all tucked into his costume. True was dressed for the day as Owlette, a character form the French kids program PJ Masks. Her little brother, whose name has not yet been revealed, was in a Tigger onesie.

“Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” Khloé wrote in the caption. “(Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over).”

In the first pic, True is smiling over her brother’s shoulder and his face is hidden from the camera. The next slide shows off his little foot in a shoe with a Nike swoosh.

In a clip on TikTok, Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian and her daughter North showed a few glimpse’s of the family festivities. For a moment, True’s father Tristan Thompson was visible in the background. He and Khloé broke up last year after Thompson was sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, revealing he’d had an affair and a child with the personal trainer. In 2022, news broke that Khloé and Thompson had planned to have a second child via surrogate before she knew about Nichols.

Towards the end of The Kardashians season one, Khloé addressed the difficult time in her life.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” she said. “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine if you do it you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

The pair began dating in 2016 and had True two years later. Thompson had multiple cheating scandals in that time, but they didn’t break up until 2019 when Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. They reconciled in 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown, but it seemed like Khloé was finally finished with the basketball player.

They appear to have become functional co-parents, and in another episode of the reality series Khloé said she welcomed him in the hospital at the birth of their second child.

“But since Tristan wants to be here, I just figured, ‘Why not, let him come. I’ll never get this moment back,’” she said.