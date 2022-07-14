It’s not just a wild rumor. Khloé Kardashian’s reps have confirmed that she is indeed expecting a second child with the help of a surrogate soon, and that the father is her ex, Tristan Thompson. Although Kardashian, 38, has spoken of the possibility of having a second child with 31-year-old Thompson since 2021, the news caught even the most devoted Kardashian watchers off guard. The tumultuous couple’s latest breakup was more than a year ago. The pair already share a daughter, True.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” her reps told People. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

“Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety,” another source told E!. “And to protect her mental health from judgment from the public as a result of Tristan’s actions.”

The announcement has left Kardashian stans fumbling to put together details of the (increasingly complicated) timeline. Here, a breakdown of Kardashian and Thompson’s on-and-off relationship since their first breakup in 2019. (But the “TL; DR” of it all is that, yes, this latest pregnancy began before Thompson admitted to fathering another child with a personal trainer in January.)

February 2019

Khloé and Tristan—who by this time had been dating since 2016 and had their daughter, True—split for the first time after it was revealed Tristan had an encounter with Jordyn Woods, a friend of Khloé’s sister, Kylie Jenner. This wasn’t the first time rumors of Thompson’s allegedly infidelity had circulated.

Summer 2020

After spending part of the summer together to raise their daughter, Khloé and Tristan rekindled their relationship and decided to give it another go. This time, the couple decided to keep things a bit more private.

May 2021

During the final run of Keeping Up With the Kardashian on E!, Khloé publicly discussed the possibility of having a second child with Tristan with the assistance of a surrogate.

June 2021

Another reported split. “They are not together right now,” a source told People. “The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan.” The rumors came weeks after an Instagram model had publicly claimed to have had an affair with Thompson.

Despite this, the pair would seem on good terms as friendly co-parents throughout much of the rest of 2021.

Sometime in Late 2021

According to multiple reports, the pair decided to move forward with surrogacy sometime in late 2021. The child was conceived, notably, before the next bit of news.

December 2021

A personal trainer in Texas claims she’s pregnant with Thompson’s child. The NBA player doesn’t immediately comment on the situation. Gossip suggest that Thompson’s encounter with the woman happened back in March, while he was still together with Kardashian.

January 2021

Thompson admits to paternity of the person trainer’s child, and publicly apologizes to Kardashian.

July 2022

Reps for Kardashian confirm to People that she is indeed expecting a second child with Thompson via surrogacy, but adds that outside of co-parenting matters, the former couple have not spoken since December.

The child is expected to be born soon.