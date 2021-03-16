Killing Eve couldn’t have had better timing with the premiere of its third season, which served as an escape for many at the start of the pandemic. Alas, it turns out those eight episodes were the beginning of the BBC America series’s end. On Tuesday, the network announced that Killing Eve will conclude with its upcoming fourth season, which premieres in 2022. (Production begins later in early summer.) The news marks the end of the era of Jodie Comer’s Villanelle, who helped make the show a hit early on with looks like a voluminous tulle dress by Molly Goddard.

Sandra Oh, who plays the titular British intelligence investigator, was already established when the show premiered in 2018. But it was a career milestone for 28-year-old Comer, whose previous credits, like the Starz miniseries The White Princess, were mostly niche. Killing Eve also gave rise to those behind the scenes. Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote and produced its first season before passing the reins to Emerald Fennell, who’s gone on to play The Crown’s Camilla Parker Bowles and direct the film Promising Young Woman, which just earned her a nomination for a Best Director Oscar.

Though, Entertainment Weekly adds the tantalizing detail that spin-off shows are being explored “to broaden the universe beyond season 4.” Though, no concrete details were actually announced.

As for the original show’s stars, Fret not—you’ll continue to see both of them on-screen. For Comer, that’s in large part thanks to Ridley Scott. The director cast her opposite Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in The Last Duel, which hits screens this October, as well as reportedly opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Kitbag, which will dive into the back story of Napoleon Bonaparte. And in addition to the horror film Umma, Oh has two more TV series in the works: Invincible, an animated Amazon Prime production, and The Chair, a Netflix dramedy that Amanda Peet co-created with Game of Thrones’s D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, which also stars Holland Taylor and Jay Duplass.