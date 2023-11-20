Kim Kardashian is taking her own advice of “get your ass up and f-cking work,” rather seriously. After her recent polarizing acting turn on American Horror Story: Delicate where she chastised Emma Roberts’ character, Kardashian is ready to take her place as a leading lady of the silver screen. Per Deadline, the reality star-turned-mogul will act in and produce an upcoming comedy flick, The 5th Wheel.

Plot specifics of the film have yet to be released as the project is being pitched around Tinsel Town by Kardashian and its writers, the wife-and-wife team of Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock alum Paula Pell and comedian Janine Brito. According to the outlet, Hollywood big shots are lining up with offers, with five unnamed studios in particular vying for the package. “Kardashian has been very hands on in the pitch for the female-driven comedy, appearing at each meeting to deliver the pitch and the studios are lining up to get in business with Kardashian,” Deadline writes.

The news marks what would be Kardashian’s biggest foray into acting. She does have two voice-acting cameos in Paw Patrol films, one where she brought along North and Saint, in addition to her role in AHS.

The latter garnered a mixed reaction when series creator Ryan Murphy announced that Kardashian would be appearing as Siobhan, a New York-based publicist intent on securing an Oscar for her client. While Murphy’s seasons have always had a rotating cast, Kardashian’s IMDb credits frankly pale in comparison to series regulars—something the public and stars like Broadway legend Patti LuPone pointed out. It’s likely that was premise behind the casting—Kardashian plays an abrasive publicist in the series whose mannerisms aren’t that far off from her own. Kardashian’s performance was received fairly well and she did play a rather convincing Siobhan. Her role, though, was basically just a more heightened, vulgar version of herself—so it will be interesting to see if she can adapt her skills to the comedy genre. Her Saturday Night Live guest hosting stint back in 2021 did manage to surprise more than a few cynics though.

"It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience," Kardashian told Variety in May, of her role in AHS. When asked if she was taking acting lessons to prepare, she explained "I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."