Eight Years of North West Being a Style Icon

Take a look at her list of accomplishments over the past eight years, and it’s always been pretty much impossible to believe that North West was born in just 2013. Sure, there were never doubts about whether Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s firstborn would succeed, but even the scion’s parents have seemed in awe at the rate of fame and experience amassed to date. By the time she was three, she’d already dominated the Fashion Week circuit, sitting front row at Alexander Wang in New York and Givenchy in Paris. Unsurprisingly, a magazine cover story and runway debut quickly followed. (More recent accomplishments including enough talent as a painter—according to her mom, anyway—that she can break the internet.) All that has been while cultivating her personal style, which quickly matured from tutus to fur coats by 2015. It’s no secret that Kanye likes to run a tight ship when it comes to the family aesthetic, but he’s deigned to let West not only soundtrack Yeezy show, but help her out with her own design. Here, celebrate the wunderkind’s eighth birthday by revisiting some of her best looks.

Courtesy of @kimkardashian North West celebrated her seventh birthday in a ‘70s-style mini skirt.

Photo via Getty Images North West’s collection of parent-themed merch includes a “Kim Is My Lawyer” tee and this “Vote Kanye” sweatshirt (before he lost).

Courtesy of @kimkardashian North West made a new friend while wearing pajamas in a psychedelic print.

Photo via Getty Images North West rang in her fifth birthday with a complicated ensemble involving metallic leggings and a tiered skirt.

Photo via Getty Images North West suited up for a Paris edition of her dad’s Sunday Service.

Photo via Getty Images North West made the most of a rainy day while in London by sporting a translucent raincoat, atop leather pants and pink Yeezys.

Photo via Getty Images North West joined her aunt Kourtney Kardashian for dinner in head-to-toe red Fendi jumpsuit.

North West took a neon approach to monochrome while out in New York City on her last day as a four-year-old.

North West accessorized her velour dress with a wand while at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

North West opted for the most expensive item from her parents’ Calabasas clothing line: a $240 silky jacket.

North West accented her Easter Day attire with fluffy pink slides.

Photographers couldn’t get enough of North West’s luxurious furs—and lollipop—while casually stepping out for lunch.

North West added a hat into the mix while visiting sunny Miami Beach.

Who could forget the time that Kim and North twinned in custom, shimmery Vetements?

North West embraced 2016’s choker trend in two of her go-tos: velour tank dresses and neutrals.

North West joined her mom for a sophisticated night out at the movies, again with a matching choker.

North West got edgy in fringed leather while out with her dad in New York City.

North West has long kept her closet stacked with low-top Doc Marten boots.

North West has been wearing fur coats—in this instance, atop a Thrasher t-shirt—since well before she was two.

Kim Kardashian and North West were unmissable at Yeezy’s Season 3 showing in New York City.

Twenty-fifteen was a banner year for North West and her tutus.

North West was Kanye in miniature on a visit to New York City.

North West has always been one of Yeezy’s biggest supporters, most recently in the form of the line’s slides.