Did Kim Kardashian really go on vacation if she didn’t Instagram it? The compulsion to create content is so deeply engrained in the 41-year-old reality TV star and mogul that she apparently has a “content taking boyfriend test” for her romantic partners. And as of this past weekend’s getaway to Tahiti, her 28-year-old beau Pete Davidson can say that he’s among the select few to have passed. All it took was a barely two-second video of Kardashian stepping into the crystal clear waters of the South Pacific Ocean while wearing a simple black string bikini. Evidently, she didn’t mind that Davidson also captured his shadow in the video and additional photos that she posted in a carousel captioned “beach for 2”—nor that the latter content was uncharacteristically grainy.

Fortunately, someone else was present to make sure that the pair appeared in some content together. Kardashian also shared photos of her and Davidson kayaking and smooching in the water. They again matched, both wearing black swimwear, large sunglasses, and bleach blonde hair.

Things appear to be going swimmingly for Kardashian and Davidson, who first felt sparks fly when they shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live last October. Undeterred by the fact that he didn’t show up to her after-party, Kardashian reached out to an SNL producer for Davidson’s phone number. “I wasn't even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him,’” she recalled in a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE [big dick energy], need to get out there… I was basically DTF [down to fuck].” Six or so months later, the pair seems to be getting serious: Kardashian has pronounced Davidson “literally the best human being” she’s ever met, and Kardashian’s sister Khloé claims that she’s “in LOOOOOVVVEEEE” with the SNL star. If that’s indeed the case, Pete’s side gig as Kim’s personal content creator is only just beginning.