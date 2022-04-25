Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson turned the Kennedy Center into a date night spot on Sunday when the couple attended the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony in Washington D.C. together. The pair skipped the red carpet, but were spotted in the stands, where they watched Davidson’s friend and fellow comedian Jon Stewart receive the award, an honor for his lifetime achievement in humor.

In photos of the couple, watching the event from the audience, it’s clear they dressed up for the evening, with Davidson wearing a black blazer, and Kardashian in a sparkly black piece. At one point, Davidson got on stage and spoke about Stewart, joking about his relationship with the former late night host. “Who couldn't love this guy? Probably the most controversial thing he's done is being friends with me,” he said, according to People. “Is Jon really my friend? I don't know if we're really friends or if this is a make-a-wish type thing."

The event comes not long after Davidson supported Kardashian at the premiere for her family’s new show earlier this month. The couple was seen arriving to the event together, but Davidson opted to not walk the carpet with his girlfriend. "He's here to support me. It's my thing," Kim told E! News at the premiere. "I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here." Similarly, on Sunday, Kardashian and Davidson kept the focus on Stewart, which is most likely why they opted to skip the red carpet.

Apparently, this isn’t the last time we will see Kardashian and Davidson in D.C. this week. According to Page Six, the couple is expected to make an appearance at the White House Correspondents’ dinner on Sunday. They will reportedly be sitting at the Disney/ABC table, fitting considering Disney owns Hulu, the current streamer of The Kardashians. Hopefully, they will follow up that event with the Met Gala the night after. What better place to make a red carpet debut than on the Met steps?