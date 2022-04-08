The premiere event for The Kardashians on Thursday was an evening of both firsts and lasts for Kim Kardashian, making for a bittersweet occasion. The reality star attended the red carpet with her boyfriend Pete Davidson for the first time, wearing a skintight dress by designer Thierry Mugler, most likely the last custom design from the late master she will ever get to wear. Kardashian arrived to the event hand in hand with Davidson, who went for a more casual look in a black suit with a white t-shirt underneath and white sneakers. For some reason, though, upon arriving to the venue, the couple split up, meaning we didn’t officially get a red carpet moment with them, and their arrival together was simply just a tease.

Backgrid

Once she left Pete to his own business, Kim was joined by her family members, including Kris, Khloe, Kourtney, some of their spouses like Corey Gamble and Travis Barker, and a few of her nieces and nephews. Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, arrived late to the event, showing up to her first red carpet following the birth of her son in a custom Coperni white latex dress.

Clearly latex was the theme of the evening, considering Kim’s silver number was also made of the skintight fabric. Her dress, though, featured a bustier with a tight waist and a slit up the thigh. Kim accessorized the look with a chunky silver necklace and two matching bracelets, leaving the styling fairly simple. It’s a classic Kim look, which makes sense since it was designed specifically for the Skims CEO by the late Thierry Mugler ahead of his death in January. Over the years, Kim has worn many custom pieces by the designer, but it seems likely this silver dress is his swan song.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Khloé meanwhile, sported a similar silhouette to Kim in a nude, satin corseted dress, while she put her daughter, True, in a matching satin shift. Kourtney, always the goth these days, stuck with black, wearing a Valentino fall/winter 2022 dress with a large cutout in the midriff, allowing for a cape-like top featuring some under boob and a column skirt. She posed with her fiancé, Barker, her son, Reign, and her soon-to-be step kids, all of whom matched the family color scheme in all-black. Kris, then, was the one to really bring some color to the carpet, wearing a bright pink Valentino cape dress with a bag and shoes in the same bright hue. Noticeably, the matriarch was back to her normal hairstyle after creating quite the stir when she debuted a bob on Instagram earlier this week. Now, though, the pixie cut has returned, the Kardashians are back on TV, and all feels right in the world of the famous family.

Frank Micelotta/Hulu