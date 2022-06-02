Those who have been watching The Kardashians solely to hear the story about how the unlikely couple of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian came to be were in for a treat on Thursday. In the latest episode of the family’s Hulu reality series, after enough nagging from her sisters and the show’s crew, Kardashian finally opened up about her relationship with the comedian.

“So, this is how it went down with Pete,” Kim said in the confessional, like she was settling in to tell her children a bedtime story. She explained that their shared kiss on Saturday Night Live sparked something in her. “It was just a vibe,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, shit. Maybe I just need to try something different!’” At the after party that night, however, Davidson didn’t show up, which really surprised Kardashian. “Everyone was at my after party,” she said, shocked by his snub, adding that he didn’t give her “the time of day.”

Kardashian decided to take things into her own hands at that point and she called a producer on SNL to get Davidson’s number. She admitted, though, that initially, she wasn’t looking for anything serious. “I wasn't even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him,’” she said. “I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this [big dick energy].’” In the end, she said she was, simply put, “down to fuck.”

Of course, we know the result ended up being much more serious than Kardashian’s original intent, and now, she can’t stop singing Davidson’s praises. She described him as “literally the best human being” she’s ever met, saying that while he is, of course, funny, he’s so much more than that. “That's like, fourth on my list of why I like him,” Kardashian said of her boyfriend’s humor before going through her favorite traits of his. “[He] always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace.” She ended on what she believes is the perfect word to describe Davidson: genuine.

Even after they got together, though, not everyone believed it was real. Kardashian continued in her confessional, explaining that at one point, Megan Fox, who’s engaged to Davidson’s best friend, Machine Gun Kelly, texting her asking, “is this shit for real?” Apparently, Davidson asked Fox for Kardashian’s number months earlier, but Fox didn’t oblige, estimating that there was a larger chance Fox and Kelly get “eaten by crocodiles” than Davidson getting the number.

Of course, Fox was wrong and Davidson and Kardashian seem to make a good pair. “I never knew you can be so happy watching TV series and going to the gym,” she said, adding that she didn’t even know Davidson went to the gym before they started dating. She also revealed the pair has one specific interest in common, their obsession with skincare and beauty products. She told a story involving a pimple on her nose, which she wanted to get rid of. “I fell asleep at 8:30, I was so tired, and I woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my nose,” she said. “He put it on for me in my sleep because he knew I really needed it to go away!” Now, that’s love.