It feels like not a week goes by in which a Kardashian-Jenner isn’t accused of Photoshopping their Instagrams. The family typically responds to those calling out their editing fails in the comments, but on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian really took things up a notch. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old mogul and reality TV star reposted a Page Six story fueling the speculation that she had edited her belly button out of a photo of her posing poolside. She could have simply let the accusations go, but like the true businesswoman she is, Kardashian saw the opportunity to turn the drama into a sales pitch: “Why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high-waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!”

Apparently, enough of her followers “enjoy[ed]” Kardashian’s response that she went on to debunk the theory that she Photoshopped the jawline of her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. She then proceeded to dig deep into the archives of her editing accusations, captioning a Page Six story dating back to January 3, “ugh this one needs some serious explaining…” A quick refresher, seeing as this whole thing—or really, what the Kardashians have made into a thing—started back in December: Kardashian was accused of editing the face of her four-year-old niece, Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True, onto the body of another of her four-year-old nieces, Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, in a photo from a family trip to Disneyland.

“OK OK soooo you know I am all about my aesthetic!,” Kim captioned a photo of her grid. “And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out?” Onto the next slide. “The original pics were Stormi!,” Kim continued. “However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said [sob emoji] she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!” (Kylie was presumably trying to lay low in the aftermath of the tragedy that took place at her partner Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in November, where 10 people died and hundreds of others were injured.)

Of course, Kim didn’t get into all that. Instead, she went on to share insight into her highly calculated posting strategy. “But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly [heart emoji],” she said of her decision to change the color of Stormi’s pants. “It wasn’t the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that! You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul and I will be dammed [sic] if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team! [laughing emoji].”

“I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to a Disneyland for the first time,” Kardashian concluded. She was referring to the fact that earlier this month, Khloé seemingly confirmed that she had Photoshopped True into another photo from the trip. (Like Kim, she took the opportunity to do a little self-promotion: “Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways…. let’s focus on something else [laughing emoji]. Our show airs in a few days.”) As if it weren’t already abundantly clear, when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenners’ Instagrams, don’t believe everything—or at this point, really, anything—you see.