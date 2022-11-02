Kim Kardashian Does Evil Scientist Chic With White Trench Coat

On Monday night, Kim Kardashian headed to the Zero Bond private members club in New York City for dinner with a friend, but she was dressed for doing a few ethically questionable lab experiments. The SKIMS founder was wearing a white trench coat by Balenciaga over a white minidress with a plunging neckline. The coat featured large bronze buttons and flared cuffs.

Under her coat, Kardashian had on thigh-high heeled black boots, and she accessorized with oversized white sunglasses and an Hourglass purse covered in silver studs. She let her white blonde hair stream around her, and the whole look definitely has a mad scientist energy — she does love to push fashion boundaries, why not the laws of nature, too.

THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images/Getty Images

Zero Bond was known as a place where Kardashian frequently ate with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. The former couple broke up when the Saturday Night Live alum was bogged down with a new film in Australia. They dated from October of 2021 until August of 2022, but the distance proved too much for their relationship. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight last week they have remained in contact.

“It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them,” the insider said.

In fact, some fans speculated that Davidson sent Kardashian an elaborate display of white roses for her birthday when she posted a photo of the bouquets next to a jasmine-scented candle on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian

It was suggested that it might be a reference to their sketch on SNL in 2021, where Davidson played Aladdin and Kardashian was Jasmine. They hadn’t yet begun dating, but they did share a kiss that apparently sparked the beauty mogul’s interest.

The candle could be a hint at her continued connection to Davidson, or maybe Kardashian just wanted her roses to smell like a different kind of flower.