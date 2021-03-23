Kris Jenner Didn’t Pay a Bill Until Her Mid-30s

It’s hard to imagine Kris Jenner as anything other than a savvy, absurdly wealthy “momager” and businesswoman. But it wasn’t too long ago that Jenner was, by her own admission, financially clueless. In 1991, the then 36-year-old Jenner emerged from a decade-long marriage to Robert Kardashian, the late lawyer she met at just 17. It was then that she came to a realization: “I had never paid a bill,” she admitted in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal.

These days, at 65, Jenner has an estimated $190-million net worth—and no wonder, given that she takes a 10 percent cut from the paychecks of each of her six multi-hyphenate kids. (Jenner also holds stakes in some of their ventures, like Kylie’s beauty line and Rob’s ailing brand of socks.) That’s all thanks in part to her friend Shelli Azoff, who posed a simple question around the time Jenner was going through her divorce: how much does her gardener cost. “I said, ‘I don’t know,’ and she said, ‘You don’t know?,’” Jenner recalled. “That was the turning point for me: I was embarrassed that I didn’t know. I woke up one day to responsibilities that I hadn’t had the day before. And I needed to figure it out.”

Luckily, Jenner learns fast. “I felt such an enormous sense of accomplishment to be able to figure it all out and pay my own bills and make my own money and do my own taxes,” she said. “And there were times when I didn’t have a lot of money, but I was very organized.” Investing is now one of her chief passions. “I’m interested in different ways that people make money,” she continued.” “I just enjoy the business world.”

With all she’s made from KUWTK’s 20 seasons and 11 spin-off shows, the end of the E! series likely won’t affect Jenner’s bottom line. The Kardashian-Jenners just signed a mysterious multiyear deal with Hulu, which Jenner will no doubt spearhead. And while she won’t be the first in the family to launch an eponymous skincare line, which is apparently “ready to go,” her latest project certainly stands apart. This week brought news that Jenner has teamed up with Chrissy Teigen on Safely, a direct-to-consumer line of cleaning products like hand soap.