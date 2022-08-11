Inside Kylie Jenner’s Intimate Sister Getaway For Her 25th Birthday

Kylie Jenner celebrated turning 25 this week with some of her favorite people by her side. E! News reports that she flew her mother, Kris Jenner, her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and some of her closest friends out to “a very intimate and relaxing trip.”

“They have been spending time relaxing by the pool and the beach while having drinks and quality girl time,” said the source. They added that Kylie “loves that she can bring Stormi along and celebrate these milestones with her.”

Kylie shared a TikTok compilation of moments from her trip, featuring a few of her girlfriends who were at the festivities as well. In the clips, Kylie is wearing a pink bodycon dress with cut outs in the mid-torso and matching pink slides. She shared a glimpse of their delicious pastry-filled breakfast and a few friendly embraces with her pals on the trip.

Kylie also shared a glimpse of her birthday night outfit. She wore a glittering white cocktail dress with an asymmetric neckline.

via @KylieJenner/IG

Kim shared some shots of herself with Kylie at the tropical location, drinking cocktails and toasting life.

“Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is,” Kim wrote. “You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever.”

While Kim was in an all-black ensemble with a one-strap bathing suit top, Kylie wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier tattoo-print dress.

Big sis is apparently enjoying the getaway almost as much as Kylie. The beauty mogul recently broke up with comedian Pete Davidson after nine months of dating and she needed the getaway post-separation.

“She was excited to get away with her sisters [and] celebrate Kylie,” said the source. “She loves a girls trip and [it] was much needed.”

They explained that Kim “just wants to enjoy herself” and “is having fun right now.”