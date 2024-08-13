Kylie Jenner is borrowing privacy tips from a seasoned pro: Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a new interview, Kylie opened up about the privacy measures she takes when out in public, detailing how she uses an all-black mask similar to the ones worn by the Killers of the Flower Moon actor. “There’s an angle that you can do where they can’t see your face, and I wear a mask” Kylie said. She added that when wearing her face covering, she hasn’t had “one person” notice her. “I’ve been really able to get around,” Kylie admitted.

While Kylie might be borrowing from DiCaprio’s mask-wearing tendencies, the apex influencer admits that the actor “has a distinct incognito look that now is not incognito because people know it so well.” Jenner then mentioned that her mask, which she often wears with a shielding black hat, has allowed her to fly under the radar. “I’ve been walking the High Line,” she said in reference to the notoriously tourist-laden New York City landmark.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner kept quiet when asked about her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. “Privacy is so important to me in life,” she said when the topic of her beau came up. The couple are occasionally seen together—they just jetted to the Bahamas for Kylie’s 27th birthday—but have largely slithered around (often in masks) to avoid the paparazzi.

Since she first started dating the Dune actor, Kylie has largely avoided the specifics of her relationship. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things,” she told The New York Times in March.

The Khy founder did, however, appear eager to discuss motherhood and her two little ones, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

“I have this daughter and I just want the best for her and I want her to just love herself unconditionally,” Kylie said of her daughter who she welcomed at 20. “Looking back at it, I give myself more empathy and grace,” she said “But when I was a teenager, even my family were like: ‘You aren’t that young.’ I think maybe I carried myself [a certain way] or I’d already been working for 10 years. It didn’t hit me [straight away]. But it was a huge life change.”

Kylie also addressed her battle with postpartum depression which she says lasted almost a year after she gave birth to Aire in 2022. “I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again.”