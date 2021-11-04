Hello, are you breathing? Good. Then you might enjoy Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware’s delightfully new fashion-filled music video for their disco collaboration “Kiss of Life.” The full clip is a designer clothing-filled camp fest that finds Minogue as a pesky diner and Ware, a cookbook author in her free time, as a busy restaurateur. Unless the world ever gets an Absolutely Fabulous and Kath & Kim crossover episode, it may be one of the most fun, over-the-top fashion-filled link ups between Australian and British of all time.

Shot with a vintage ‘70s aesthetic, the clip opens with Ware commanding a busy restaurant in a polka dot Saint Laurent top. Suddenly, Minogue, clad in striking red Valeninto haute couture (including one of those statement-making feathered hats) enters, ready to steal a table. Somehow, Minogue finds time to change into a Saint Laurent green jacket and gold bodysuit before taking an impromptu seat at the restaurant. What follows is like a high fashion fantasy version of Looney Tunes, complete with some gag hands and the knife game. Minogue, of course, ends it all by reminding you that she also has “comedy actress” on her resumé (she was the co-star in Bio-Dome, after all).

The single is the latest from the special-edition reissue of Minogue’s latest album Disco, titled the Guest List Edition. The disc also features collabs with Dua Lipa and Olly Alexander of Years & Years.