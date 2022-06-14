Lady Gaga is reportedly in talks to play Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in a musical sequel to Todd Phillips’ 2019 film. No, that sentence wasn’t created in a lab by scientists set out to devise the one line that will undoubtedly make social media explode, it’s actual, reported news.

Last week, Phillips revealed the title of the upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, which references a medical disorder that affects two or more individuals at once, meaning the Joker may have a partner in crime this time around, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Phillips has his eye on Gaga for the role of the Joker’s sidekick. Apparently, they’re still in talks, and nothing is set in stone just yet—even Phoenix’s contract isn’t finalized as of now. But just like the recent news of Julia Garner getting the Madonna biopic offer, the Internet isn’t waiting for an official announcement to react. Following the report, fans of Gaga and Joker alike swarmed Twitter, to comment on Gaga’s inevitable method acting journey (will she study psychiatry to get into the head of Quinn, a doctor-turned-bad guy?), the amazing press tour that undoubtedly would result, as well as what this means for Margot Robbie, who has portrayed Quinn in multiple films (don’t worry, she exists in a different DC universe and won’t be affected by this casting).

So, while we wait patiently for more news—and while Gaga fans around the world do the unthinkable and actually watch the first Joker—spend some time looking at this roundup of Twitter’s best reactions to all this hilarity.