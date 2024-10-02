Lady Gaga already married the night, and next, she’s going to marry her fiancé Michael Polansky. The couple, who stealthily publicized their engagement at the 2024 Paris Olympics, are headed for the aisle after first meeting in 2019.

“I just love my fiancé so much,” Gaga said of Polansky, a tech investor, during a Joker: Folie à Deux premiere. “He’s my best friend. He’s my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes.”

While it’s plausible the couple, who reportedly got together on the suggestion of Gaga’s mother Cynthia Germanotta, won't rush down the aisle, their nuptials are sure to be one for the books. Here, Everything Lady Gaga has said about her engagement and wedding to Michael Polansky.

He proposed during a rock climbing expedition:

“He proposed to me right after my birthday,” Gaga explained during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “So my birthday passed and I was like, ‘Well, I thought he was going to propose but then maybe…’ ”

She added that Polansky popped the question as they were rock climbing. “He didn’t propose to me at the top,” Gaga clarified. “We climbed up to the top, took some photos, and then we went back down. And we were just walking back to the room and talking ...It was very Michael, to ask me if he could ask me.”

“He had the ring in his backpack so it was so super cute. He like, got in his backpack and pulled it out.” Gaga added that Polansky didn’t get on one knee, something she didn’t mind because she’s a “modern lady.”

She’s open to a shotgun ceremony:

Or, something extravagant. Later during Gaga’s sit down with Kimmel, she talked about her and Polansky’s wedding plans—which, given her busy schedule and the relative receny of their engagement, don’t seem too fleshed out.

“We actually talk about going to the courthouse, just the two of us, and ordering Chinese food,” she said. Gaga left open the possibility of having a larger ceremony, though. “Knowing me, also, it could become like a circus with unicorns.” Undoubtedly, some fashion house or another is already angling to design her dress, even if it is circus-themed.