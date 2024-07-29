Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky, her boyfriend of four years, are making it official. During the Olympic Games on Sunday, Gaga all but confirmed that she and Polansky are engaged to be married.

Gaga and Polansky attended the swimming event where they were welcomed by the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. In a TikTok video shared by Attal, Gaga could be heard referring to Polansky as “my fiancé.” Polansky, an entrepreneur and tech investor, was then seen shaking hands with the French diplomat.

Rumors that Gaga, who performed at the Olympics’ opening ceremony, and Polansky were engaged first surfaced in April. The singer and actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. The couple were first romantically linked back in 2020 when they were spotted sharing a New Year’s Eve kiss. Shortly after, the pair reportedly self-isolated together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gabriel Attal, Lady Gaga, and Michael Polansky. OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Since then, Polansky has continued to quietly appear alongside Gaga during her various appearances. He supported the star during her performance at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration in 2021 where, according to a source at the time, Gaga felt “grateful for [Polansky’s] support.” According to the same report, Gaga and Polansky had been “acting like a married couple” for quite some time.

Gaga and Polansky were most recently pictured together at the Joker: Folie à Deux star’s 38th birthday in March. The couple were joined by “a small group of friends” at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. “[Polansky] let [Gaga] shine and made sure she had everything she needed,” an insider told People in March, adding “She was smiling and laughing all night. It was a fun celebration.”

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky at the women’s gymnastics qualification on July 28. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Polansky, 46, is the co-founder and executive director of the Parker Foundation which supports “the life sciences, global public health, civic engagements, and the arts,” per its official website. Polansky is also on the board of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Gaga has been engaged twice previously. She split from her fiancé of two years, Christian Carino, in 2019 and called off her engagement to the actor Taylor Kinney in 2015. The couple have not yet publicly confirmed when they plan to officially tie the knot.