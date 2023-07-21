Society has become accustomed to spotting celebrities in a handful of fairly predictable locations: an L.A hotspot here, a buzzy New York City eatery there. And even when stars are not frequenting their usual locales, they’re most likely busy on set or off in the studio. Definitely not slinging breakfast at an Alabama Waffle House. Well, everyone is not Lana Del Rey, after all.

On Thursday, the singer was randomly spotted at the restaurant in Florence (Alabama, not Italy) serving patrons coffee and various items. She, fittingly, wore a Waffle House uniform, tied her hair in a messy updo, and had her trusty vape by her side.

The 38-year-old mingled with guests and employees and posed for a handful of photos. She also wore a bright yellow name tag that read “Lana.” It’s unclear why Del Rey clocked in for a shift—however, it seems like she was dining at the restaurant and decided she wanted to pitch in. Or she really likes Waffle House? Jury is out.

Earlier in the day, Del Rey was spotted outside of another Alabama spot, this one, simply named “America’s Thrift Store.” Maybe she needed to pick up some clothes before her Waffle House shift?

Regardless, Del Rey appeared to be in good spirits, taking photos with eager fans. She asked one fan if they’d been “choppin’ it up” and even stamped her signature on someone’s vape. It’s unclear why Del Rey is in Alabama, but according to another fan encounter, she’s visiting friends in the state.

Earlier in the week, Del Rey was spotted by another fan who recognized the singer in a Birmingham, Alabama nail salon. “It just was utterly shocking,” he said of the experience. “She told me that she was passing through on her way to see her friends that live in Florence, Alabama.”

Other fans have speculated that the star may be shooting a new music video or promoting her song “Paris, Texas.” In the track, she sings “I took a train to Spain, just a notebook in my hand/Then I went to see some friends of mine, down in Florence, Alabama.”

Perhaps the singer is taking notes from Lady Gaga who got behind the Starbucks counter a few years back. Gaga did have a collaboration with the coffee brand, so in hindsight, it feels less random than Del Rey’s stint. But we’d like to see more celebrities cosplaying as service workers, please.

No matter the reason for Del Rey’s Alabama trip, we appreciate her versatility. About two weeks ago, she performed in Paris and headlined Glastonbury just a few days prior. Now she’s in her Waffle House era. Talk about range.