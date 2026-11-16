Every Friday for a decade, Le Cinéma Club has offered the ultimate bespoke ritual: a specially curated film hosted on its website, free for all to enjoy. On Friday, November 13, the streaming platform celebrated its 10th birthday in person, with the support of the Chanel Culture Fund, its partner since 2019. Le Cinéma Club founder Marie-Louise Khondji gathered filmmakers, writers, and friends of the site at Anthology Film Archives, the iconic East Village theater filmmaker Jonas Mekas founded in 1970 as a home for independent and avant-garde film. It was the ideal setting for an evening centered around the singular joy of turning to the archives for inspiration and connection.

The daughter of cinematographer Darius Khondji and former fashion photographer Marianne Chemetov, Khondji grew up immersed in the film and art worlds and wanted to bring her deep knowledge of both to a wider audience. "One of the reasons I started Le Cinéma Club was simply that I love the experience of watching and sharing films," Khondji told W. "Films exist when they’re watched, and it’s a privilege to bring lesser-known works to a community of film lovers."

Dennis Lim and Marie-Louise Khondji Photo by Daniel Arnold

Since its inception, the platform has championed early works by filmmakers like Ari Aster, Alice Diop, Mona Fastvold, and the Safdie brothers—and resurfaced rare films by directors including Chantal Akerman, Eleanor Coppola, Marguerite Duras, Barbara Kopple, and Agnès Varda. It also regularly spotlights work by filmmakers in the art and fashion worlds, including films by Tracey Emin, Arthur Jafa, Andy Warhol, and many more.

Annie Baker, Yana Peel, Ronald Bronstein, Marie-Louise Khondji, Naomi Fry, and Rachel Kushner Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

For Friday’s event, Khondji asked three guests—Pulitzer Prize winner and Janet Planet filmmaker Annie Baker, acclaimed The Flamethrowers novelist and cinephile Rachel Kushner, and longtime Safdie brothers collaborator (including as co-writer on Marty Supreme) Ronald Bronstein—to help her create a live version of Le Cinéma Club, selecting one scene from a film they love and sharing it with the audience. The idea was “to recreate the pleasure of watching and talking about cinema,” Khondji said. The New Yorker’s Naomi Fry moderated the evening, leading a brief conversation after each clip.

Hailey Gates and Rachel Kushner Photo by Daniel Arnold

Baker went first with Roberto Rossellini's Journey to Italy (1954), showing the sequence in which Ingrid Bergman, playing an Englishwoman in a souring marriage, goes off alone to the archaeological museum in Naples. "The camera turns into a bird," Baker said of the way Rossellini moves around the ancient statues. "You just feel this perceptual explosion." Baker added that every scene she had considered for the night turned out to be about "a woman straining against her own perception."

Bronstein picked a saloon brawl between Marlene Dietrich and Una Merkel in George Marshall's Destry Rides Again (1939), which ends when James Stewart empties a bucket of water over both women. Asked why, he said, "Because it's bananas." Bronstein, who said he disliked Westerns for most of his life before coming around to them, added: "All movies are inadvertent autobiographies of the society that made them. But Westerns are particularly naked in this way."

Kushner chose Nicolas Roeg's The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976), starring David Bowie as an alien stranded in New Mexico, which her aunt took her to see as a child. She recalled loving Candy Clark's character, a hotel maid who falls for Bowie's alien. "The way that your erotic yearning gets expressed can be a form of individuality for somebody who has very narrow choices," Kushner said of the film.

For Yana Peel, Chanel's President of Arts, Culture, and Heritage, the night perfectly captured why the house is a partner to the site. She described "these 500 Fridays where she has dropped the gift of Le Cinéma Club on our doorstep," and told W that Khondji’s project regularly leads her to films "that I would never have found on my radar, because AI can't feed that to you, but someone with a really amazing 10,000 hours of knowledge can have that as intuition." Peel hopes to bring evenings like this one to more cities. "I think this is a universal format because people love to be together," she said. "People love to be in great cinemas."

Yana Peel Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

After the showing, the crowd moved a few blocks south to the New Museum’s Sky Room for a cinephile’s dream after-party. As guests, including Hailey Gates, Lissy Trullie, Rebecca Dayan, Brigitte Lacombe, Camille Henrot, and Chloë Sevigny, mingled next to sweeping views of downtown Manhattan and sipped cheekily named cocktails like The Laura Mars and The Tess McGill, filmmakers Savanah Leaf and Sean Price Williams provided atmospheric DJ sets inspired by film scores.

Chloë Sevigny and Lissy Trullie Photo by Daniel Arnold

To continue its birthday celebration, Le Cinéma Club will be screening a series of “Party Films” this month, including works like artist Mark Leckey’s Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore, Jennie Livingston’s Paris Is Burning, and William Klein’s rare 1974 film L'anniversaire de Charlotte. Khondji also plans to curate more live programming and events to keep bringing her community together around the love of film. "In a world that feels ever-changing and often uncertain," she told W, "it’s so comforting to come together around the classic beauty of cinema."