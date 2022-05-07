W and Dior Toasted Lewis Hamilton in Miami

In terms of spectacle, it’s looking like the Formula One Miami Grand Prix might just blow Art Week out of the clear, turquoise water. With the race scheduled for Sunday, stylish denizens have descended upon the city to celebrate the occasion with gusto, glitz, and plenty of champagne all weekend long. On Friday night, W and Dior, with Karlie Kloss, hosted a cocktail party to toast Lewis Hamilton, the record-setting Mercedes driver and fan favorite.

On a steamy south Florida evening, guests mingled in the candlelit courtyard of a private residence on the bay shore, snacking on plant-based bites (Hamilton is an outspoken vegan) and sipping chilled tequila and hibiscus cocktails. Friends of Dior showed off the house’s latest wares: Kloss wore a kicky sequined number, while Hamilton came straight from a final day of training in a crisp charcoal waistcoat and trousers. The driver’s arrival added a magnetic charge to the already energized crowd, who alternated between grooving to Italo Disco hits and kicking back on couches by the water.

Also in the mix: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, will.i.am, Shawn Mendes, NFL player Travis Kelce, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Derek Blasberg and Nick Brown, Richard Plepler, Natalie Massenet, Bryan Goldberg and W publisher Amber Estabrook.

Karlie Kloss and Lewis Hamilton. Photographed by Rodrigo Varela

Travis Kelce and Lewis Hamilton. Photographed by Rodrigo Varela

Mila Kunis and Jeff Miller. Photographed by Rodrigo Varela

Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams. Photographed by Rodrigo Varela

Bryan Goldberg and Karlie Kloss. Photographed by Rodrigo Varela

Will.i.am and a guest. Photographed by Rodrigo Varela.

Penni Thow, Aryeh Bourkoff and Richard Plepler. Photographed by Rodrigo Varela

Venus Williams and a guest. Photographed by Rodrigo Varela

Nick Brown, Venus Williams, Karlie Kloss and Derek Blasberg. Photographed by Rodrigo Varela

W editors Andrea Whittle and Allia Alliata di Montereale. Photographed by Rodrigo Varela

Richard Plepler and W’s Amber Estabrook. Photographed by Rodrigo Varela