There was much to celebrate Monday, September 2, as W editor in chief Sara Moonves and Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson joined forces to toast their longtime friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino on his eagerly awaited film Queer. The event, held at the Hotel Cipriani on the eve of the film’s Venice Film Festival debut, served as a joyful reunion for the Queer cast, including Daniel Craig, the movie’s breakout star Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, and Omar Apollo, who all arrived via boat wearing their Loewe best. Joining them at the intimate candlelit dinner along the water were Taylor Russell, star of Guadagnino’s Bones and All who is also a Venice Film Festival jury member this year, and Craig’s wife, Rachel Weisz making a rare appearance.

Queer, which was recently acquired by A24, marks the second time Anderson has designed costumes for a Guadagnino project following the success of Challengers. The duo’s close friendship set the warm, family feeling for the occasion as several of the film’s collaborators arrived with their loved ones as guests. Queer screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes (who also wrote the screenplay for Challengers) attended with wife and Past Lives director, Celine Song. The artist Michael Borremans, who has a part in the movie, brought his daughter Xenia, and Guadagnino’s own impossibly chic mother Alia Boutehar was as much a guest of honor as the filmmaker himself. Photographer and frequent W contributor Juergen Teller took a moment to catch up with Starkey, whom he photographed for Loewe’s spring 2025 campaign; the beloved rising actor will surely experience his moment in the spotlight once Queer releases in theaters. Meanwhile, CAA CEO and co-chairman Bryan Lourd and the film’s editor Marco Costa reconnected with Guadagnino, who’s been extremely busy in Venice. Not only does he have the Queer premiere, but he also produced the competition entry April from Georgian director Dea Kulumbegashvili, and art directed a new exhibition at the Giorgio Cini Foundation titled The Journey of Life.

In a toast just before the meal, Moonves explained the hosts’ close dynamic. “I’ve known Jonathan for 15 years, I went to his very first fashion show,” she said and noted that she and Guadagnino met through a project for W just as Call Me by Your Name was about to be released in 2017. “I remember Luca calling me when he cast Daniel in Queer, he was so happy and almost couldn’t believe it. He sent me a picture of Daniel in costume, and he was so excited—but not as excited as we all are to see what is going to be a masterpiece tomorrow.” The editor’s remarks then inspired a round of impromptu speeches from Guadagnino, Anderson, and Craig who all thanked each other and the night’s attendees for their support.

It was the perfect end to summer and start to what’s sure to be a busy awards season ahead. Here, a look inside the starry evening.

