Brad Pitt Crashes Sandra Bullock’s The Lost City Trailer

To give you an idea of the vibe of the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum-starring flick The Lost City, which just dropped its first trailer today—it’s a comedy/romance/adventure film in which Bullock’s novelist character spends what seems like most of the film in a sparkly fuchsia jumpsuit. (We can’t recall many novelists who would wear head-to-toe fuchsia sequins in the first place, but, hey, it seems like a fun little escapist adventure.)

Bullock’s character, of course, starts the trailer as a seemingly depressed but successful writer of adventure romances, though she seems reluctant to the idea of promoting her latest tome, The Lost City of D. Eventually, she’s persuaded to put on that trusty jumpsuit and appear at a conference of romance novelist superfans, where she runs into Tatum’s Dash, the Fabio-esque cover model for her book series. Daniel Radcliffe then shows up as a mysterious rich British eccentric, apparently under the impression that the titular “Lost City” of the books is real. One thing leads to another, as they often do in movies of this sort, and off everyone goes to a mysterious island, fuchsia onesie in tow.

Bullock picks leeches off of Tatum’s lower back, Da'Vine Joy Randolph (incidentally, a former cast mate from Zoë Kravitz’s High Fidelity) shows up, and then, all of a sudden, a ponytailed Brad Pitt literally jumps into frame in the last 30 seconds. He’s dressed as a handsome version of Dog the Bounty Hunter. There’s a lot going on here, but it seems all in the name of good, old-fashioned, popcorn-munching theatrical fun—full of your favorite A-list stars.

The film is scheduled for a March 25th, 2022 release date. Incidentally, it will be the first of two action film collaborations for Bullock and Pitt that year. They’ll also both appear in Bullet Train. No word on whether the jumpsuit will also appear in that film as well.