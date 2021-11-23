Sandra Bullock is back in the public eye just in time to promote her upcoming Netflix film, The Unforgivable. On Monday, Bullock stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, her first public appearance since she walked the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2020. Of course, Bullock needed the perfect look for her big return, and she did not disappoint.

For her visit to Kimmel, Bullock opted for a monochrome look—a purple, velvet flared-leg pantsuit decorated with gold buttons. The actress paired the suit with a purple blouse underneath and some gold heels. “I look like Prince,” Bullock said as she sat down across from Kimmel. “And I’m OK with that.”

Purple seems to be the color of the moment after Lady Gaga wore a Gucci dress in a similarly rich shade to the first premiere of House of Gucci earlier this month. Then, just a few nights ago, Cardi B wore deep purple while hosting the American Music Awards (one of her eight looks from the night). Velvet has also been a popular fabric as of late, with Cardi wearing it many times during her hosting gig. As the holidays close in, these three celebrities are making a great case for this deep color to replace the greens and reds that usually make up a late December wardrobe, and proving that velvet really is the fabric of the season.