Between Dua Lipa and Madonna, pop’s most famous Leos aren’t kidding around when it comes to celebrating their birthdays this year. For Madonna, the occasion of turning 67 meant family time, some Pop Mart-shaped deserts, couture-level outfits, and accomplishing a lifelong dream in the process.

Madonna, her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, 28, and children—Lourdes, 28, Rocco, 25, Mercy, 19, and twins Stella and Estere, 17—headed to Siena, Italy, last weekend to get things started. While the Italian Riviera has been a go-to birthday destination for the star in the past (in 2024, she traveled to the Amalfi Coast), this year she had specific plans of watching Siena’s historic Palio horse race. The event, which dates back to the 14th century, is held twice a year on July 2 and August 16, the latter day coinciding with Madonna’s birthday.

Madonna and her loved ones had a birds-eye view of the spectacle, watching from what appeared to be their hotel room. Jockeys, riding bareback, make three intense laps around the town square, and it’s not uncommon for the rider to be thrown from their horse amidst the competition. Technically, a horse can win even it crosses the finish line without its jockey.

“There are no words to describe the excitement, the suspense, and the Pageantry!!” she gushed on Instagram. “A truly sacred ritual to witness thousands of people hushed to a silence before the race begins! The race itself is impossible to describe. Grazie Mille!”

Also worked into the days-long celebration was a Labubu-themed birthday cake that read “Happy birthday Madudu.” Of course, Madonna is one of the most high-profile fans of the Pop Mart plushie and regularly carries them on her designer bags when out and about.

The musician also shared snaps from several late-night parties, including a candid moment she shared while dancing with Rocco, Mercy, and Lourdes. As for her birthday wardrobe? Madonna went big and bold, of course. She wore everything from sheer, lace dresses to baroque corsets and dinner jackets in addition to more pared-back styles like sun dresses and raffia hats.

In true Leo style, Madonna’s celebrations seem far from over. “It’s still August so it’s still my Birthday. !! Thank you for coming!” she teased on Instagram.

